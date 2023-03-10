We were schooled in the basics of CPR and how to use an AED. We also learned how to assist a choking victim, how and when to administer an 'Epi' pen. We found out that there is a difference in how to assist with bee stings vs yellow jackets. How to recognize venous and arterial blood when dealing with an open wound. Most importantly, how to use and when to apply a tourniquet. This was new information for some and reinforced information for all. We need to be prepared! This 2 hour program is so informative for all members of the community and why not learn it from the experts?! We highly recommend it!