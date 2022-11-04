Letter to the editor: Water for $65 million. Is it worth it?

Editor,

It is time to rethink the White Run Reservoir project. This project has been in the planning stages for almost twenty years. The last assessment completed to evaluate the cost and feasibility was over 10 years ago. I understand the need, but I certainly question the method. $65 Million is a bunch of money that Green County does not have. To pay for this project we, the taxpayers, will be hit hard on fees and property taxes. One of the recommendations to pay for the reservoir is to gradually increase facility fees over time and augment it with property taxes. This recommendation was made in 2020, way before the recent rise in inflation. I wonder what these proposed increases will be now. What will the new maintenance fees be? How much more will we be paying in property taxes? And can the citizens of Greene County afford it?

Let’s also think about the environment. The reservoir will displace 125 acres of pristine forest and farmland. What lives in that forest? Deer, foxes, bears, hundreds of birds, even a nest for Bald Eagles, a federally protected species.

Shouldn’t we consider new methods to supply our water needs? Commercial wells and water towers would be much less expensive. From some quick research, commercial wells could be dug for $100,000. We sure could drill many commercial wells for much less than the reservoir, with possibly much less piping cost due to their strategic location. Water Towers can be artistic in nature when done right and they certainly help pinpoint a community, which could help bring more tourist dollars to Stanardsville.

Let’s also consider the history of very large reservoirs. We have all heard about the water levels in Lake Mead and what the consequences will be. Do we also have a similar possibility of not having enough water from the Rapidan River to even fill or maintain an adequate level of water?

Bottom line, how about we sit back a moment and rethink White Run. Let’s do a new evaluation in today’s dollars, let’s investigate other options. Let’s make sure this idea from 20 years ago is still a good, viable idea.

David Mastervich

Ruckersville