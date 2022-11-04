Letter to the editor: Vote Vega to moderate Congress

Editor,

With the transfer of power to President Joe Biden and a Democrat controlled Congress, the United States and the world have seen very radical policies put in place with the solid backing of Democrats in Congress, including Abigail Spanberger, VA 7th District incumbent. Massive laws with highly misleading titles like the unneeded “American Rescue Plan,” “Infrastructure” (read Green New Deal), and “Inflation Reduction Act” (again, read Green New Deal), produced $5-6T of deficit spending, funded by the Federal Reserve devaluing your money, creating 8% inflation. That’s a whole month out of the family income this year as the value of money is reduced.

Now we’re told Spanberger is the most moderate Democrat in the House. Then she passionately shows her actual highest priorities, the issues she truly goes to the mat for. The Virginia Congressional Delegation of representatives and senators met September 22, with guest Governor Youngkin visiting to discuss Virginia issues with the Virginia federal officeholders. Protocol says members speak for five minutes uninterrupted, in a set order. When Spanberger’s turn came, she took her time to attack Youngkin for his new school policies that merely reaffirmed Virginia law that parents have basic rights regarding their children in public schools and restoring the right to safety and privacy for female students. Representative Good, speaking after Spanberger, defended Youngkin’s policy only to have Spanberger interrupt him with profanity. Obviously, this issue is a top priority with her. Spanberger’s campaign ads have targeted Vega’s pro-life beliefs as outside the bounds of acceptable behavior in Virginia, showing unfettered abortion up until natural birth is a top priority issue for her and others trying to pass a law making that so nationally. But polling shows 90% of Americans disagree with abortion in the last month. Who’s the moderate?

These are passionate issues for her, making them more important than open borders with record human and drug trafficking rejuvenating Mexican drug cartels with billions of dollars; crushing the domestic energy industry; high inflation; surging crime; restoring the Taliban, Al Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan; and out of control spending. This is not a moderate pattern. The DNC and far left groups are pouring millions into Spanberger’s campaign. Strange thing for the “most moderate” representative who, if actually moderate, would be resisting at least some of the very radical legislation passed with her vote. Actually, it proves she is simply a very reliable vote for Biden’s radical elitist agenda that is seriously harming America and the world.

Vote Yesli Vega to truly moderate Congress.

Keith Erikson

Stanardsville