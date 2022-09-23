Letter to the editor: Vote Spanberger to make government work for you

Vote Spanberger to make government work for you

Editor,

There’s more bashing of federal government than ever going around these days. Sure, the federal government sometimes does wrong things, and sometimes does the right things inefficiently. But to focus on mistakes and inefficiencies at a small scale is to lose sight of everything the federal government does right on a larger scale. There are a lot of things that the private sector has not done and will not do to improve our standard of living—things the federal government does that we take for granted.

Take the interstate highway system. Without it, stuff from year-round strawberries to giant construction cranes would take far longer to get from any point A to point B. Economic activity would slow way down—not to mention your own personal travel. Those of us who grew up while the interstate highway system was being created have some idea of just how inefficient travel was in the 1950s compared with today. The interstate highways were planned and funded largely by the federal government. It’s unimaginable to think of private enterprise doing the same thing. It’s not just a matter of money, it’s a matter of coordinating decisions and activities across hundreds of multiple jurisdictions, from states down to cities and counties. The benefits to private businesses, to you and me, are incalculable. But the interstate highway system, like much of what the government does for us, is just taken for granted.

Take the Internet. That, too, was a federal government project. As with interstate highways, collaboration between multiple sources of innovation and expertise made it possible. When the government approached AT&T and IBM to build it, they declined, believing that such a network was a threat to their business. They would not or could not take the risk—they’d rather the federal government take the risk, which it did, and enabled scores of private individuals to take credit for innovations that have been layered on top of the Internet. Now those same individuals claim that government is getting in their way. The Internet is taken for granted—it’s just background. Background without which the self-congratulatory “high tech sector” would never have existed.

In data and communications technology, national defense, physics, chemistry, materials science, medicine, pharmaceuticals, fire and flood control, and many other avenues to progress we take for granted, basic research and development initiated and funded by the federal government have been key, and will continue to be. They enhance our standard of living.

Because a government that works for us is so important, we need a representative in Congress who will advance our interests within government. That representative, running for reelection in the 7th Congressional District, is Abigail Spanberger. She wants to make government work for us. Her opponent has advocated that we should shut the government down—an idea that is contrary to our best interests. It is short-sighted, narrow-minded, and dangerous. Vote for Abigail Spanberger to raise our standard of living.

Sincerely,

Mark Heinicke

Ruckersville