On April 4th, 2023 the People of Greene County will vote for Clerk of Court.

My candidate choice is Ashby Lamb-Gomez.

My wife, Shirley, and I have literally known her since she was born. I was her mother's Doctor during her pregnancy. She was born at 32 weeks, weighing only 4 lbs. 8 oz., she spent 12 days in the NICU and when she came home with her mother, living with her parents, she was on a heart/lung monitor for 6 months. Her grandmother had to purchase cabbage patch doll clothes for her to wear home from the hospital. She was indeed a tiny baby as I would hold her in the palm of my hand.

When she was growing up, she called me Poppop Don and my wife was Nanny Shirley and she still does to this day. She graduated from William Monroe High School and then went off to college. She then served 4 years in the Army and was stationed in Germany and from there she served a tour of duty in Afghanistan as a Combat Medic. To know she only weighed 4lbs. 8oz. at birth, graduated high school, attained her associates and then her bachelor's degree, served in the Army for 4 years and survived. Tells me that she was a fighter from the start and/or had good care, probably both.

Whenever we see her in public, she always gives us a big hug, always smiling and very polite. We have had business in the clerks office and she was business professional, efficient and polite to us. We know she will do a great job for the citizens of Greene County as the Clerk of Court. Please vote for Ashby Lamb-Gomez

Dr. Don Knight and Shirley, Dyke VA