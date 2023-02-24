There’s a special election in Greene County for Clerk of Court on April 4, 2023. Early voting begins on February 17. In my opinion, the best candidate for the job is Ashby Lamb-Gomez, Interim Clerk of Court. Ashby, Deputy Clerk for the last eight years, was appointed Clerk in late 2022 when the prior Clerk resigned. She immediately got to work correcting the many deficiencies identified during a past audit once she had the proper authority to do so. Ashby can be found working late into the evenings and the weekends, doing whatever it takes to bring the clerk’s office into compliance.

Ashby’s extraordinary acumen and dedication to the job stems from her service to our great nation. As a veteran of the US Army, she knows how to lead by example, operate in a team environment and accomplish any mission at hand. Additionally, following military separation, Ashby earned a Bachelors Degree from Liberty University in Business Administration. As a local Realtor®, I often seek guidance from the clerk’s office to obtain documents for listings and clients, to have documents notarized and to check liens on properties. Ashby and her team have always gone out of their way to assist and accommodate.

Her impact to the office, distinctive accomplishments and selfless service to the citizens of Greene County reflects great credit upon herself and the community. I encourage everyone to cast your vote for Ashby Lamb-Gomez as the next Clerk of Court.

Angie Shupe

Stanardsville, VA