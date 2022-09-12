Letter to the Editor: Veterans for Spanberger

Veterans for Spanberger

If you care about Veterans you should support Abigail Spanberger for Congress.

As a veteran, I urge voters to consider Abigail Spanberger’s outstanding record for supporting veterans during her four years in Congress, when deciding who to vote for in the 7th Congressional District, Greene County’s new district.

During her two terms in Congress, she made care for veterans a priority.

She worked to give veterans access to quality Veterans Administration healthcare; introduced legislation to ensure recognition of and benefits to military firefighters and atomic veterans; stood by Purple Star veterans and their families impacted by veteran suicides; introduced legislation to establish the veterans 988 suicide hotline; strengthened programs to improve veterans’ transitions to civilian life; provided surplus federal computers to veterans and students, and cosponsored the PACT Act – now law – which expanded healthcare benefits for American veterans facing service-connected healthcare challenges from toxic exposures.

Spanberger is a Democrat, but a Democrat with a difference. \Her number one priority is the well-being of her constituents, regardless of party. She is ranked as the most bipartisan member of the Virginia congressional delegation, and the third-most bipartisan member of both houses of Congress. On any issue, she seeks common ground for the purpose of getting things done, rather than engage in partisan wrangling. She’s a problem-solver, not a divider. She has always put country and public service before party.

In the last few decades, public service has gotten an undeservedly bad rap, with politicians at the very bottom of popularity surveys.

I recently spoke with a man who said all politicians were the same, that they made promises they didn’t keep, that they were in politics just for power and self-aggrandizement.

This broad-brush accusation is simply untrue, and it’s especially untrue of Spanberger. My belief is, that people who knock politicians do so mainly because they feel unheard, and think politicians don’t listen to them because they do not matter. Abigail Spanberger will listen to you, because you, not scoring political points, matter to her. She will act in your behalf. I have met her and spoken with her in person; her sincerity and intelligence shine through.

Veterans for Spanberger is a group of patriots formed in 2018 in support of her first campaign, and they supported her for reelection in 2020, and again in 2022. Check them out on Facebook—especially if you’re a veteran—to see how you can support her. At the very least, vote for her—your first opportunity comes on September 23, when early voting begins at the registrar’s office in Stanardsville.

Voting is the most fundamental way to make a difference.

All too many Americans forgo that privilege. Please don’t be one of them.

- Mark Heinicke, Ruckersville