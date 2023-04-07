UK Government pays damages from COVID vaccine injuries

COVID-19 is an endemic disease, with us for at least another decade. Greene County needs honest assessments of this disease that experience has shown has a very low mortality rate. Is it wise to continue to mass “boost” a vaccine that does not prevent being infected or spreading the disease but has known serious dangers?

UK doctor Dr. John Campbell, in his daily YouTube podcast on March 28, 2023, reported on an official legacy UK government agency that deals with compensation to people severely injured by a long list of commonly used vaccines that have caused severe harm to a small percentage of the vaccinated. Today’s news is COVID-19 vaccines now top the list.

Simultaneously, the staff number was increased from 4 to 80 people beginning to handle severe damage payments to COVID-19 vaccine victims. Since the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers were given blanket amnesty against all claims of vaccine damages, the government is obligated to pay the damages. The US also granted total vaccine manufacturer indemnity.

Today’s CDC website still claims the vaccines were approved under strict and thorough scientific testing, use science “known for decades” (missing: “but never used before”), all safe today for everyone over six-months old. CDC further claims safety and effectiveness at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Available world-wide data demonstrates these claims are false with rates of severe injury massively higher than other vaccines that were previously pulled from use quickly.

Australia’s agency for vaccine approval, in early 2021, reporting Pfizer’s own data, known in 2020 before approval of the vaccines, showed the very limited testing was regularly stopped abruptly when dangerous results occurred, with most standard medical questions simply not studied at all. All countries approval bodies had that data before their approval.

Today, there is no curiosity in government health agencies as to why there is a very significant increase in “deaths from all causes” all around the world since the mass vaccination program began, deaths are mostly certified not the result of COVID disease, even as the UK government increases staff size twenty-fold to pay vaccine damages. Worse is the collapse of public confidence in government public health agencies and the corporate medicine that unquestioningly follows their guidance.

- Bertrand Nye