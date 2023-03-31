It is time for new leadership and innovation in the Greene Clerk’s office

Even a casual observer will attest to the fact that the Greene County Clerk’s office desperately needs new leadership. A visit to Clerk’s office website will graphically demonstrate that it is woefully inadequate and in need of innovation. The upcoming April 4th election of a Clerk of the Court for the interim term remaining until November elections allows us the opportunity to take the first step toward remedying these shortcomings.

Jamie Henshaw Morris is the precisely the right candidate to do so. She brings exactly the right experience, knowledge and leadership skills to the task that are needed. She has a Bachelor degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from William and Mary University. Importantly, Ms. Morris has worked almost her entire career at LexisNexis as a senior legal analysis and project manager. LexisNexis is the world’s premier company for legal and public records management and access. It has the world's largest electronic database for legal and public-records–related information. It is a leading innovator in public recordkeeping. Having worked at a senior level at LexisNexis for almost twenty years, Ms. Morris will bring unsurpassed experience and knowledge to the position of Clerk of the Court that is sorely needed. She will also leverage her experience to bring about innovation in the clerk’s office ranging from improved public records management and access to a more user-friendly, versatile website. She also has proven leadership skills having served as a successful project manager and team leader for the world’s leading legal and public records company.

Jamie Morris is also ‘Greene” through and through. She has resided in Greene County all her life and her family (the Henshaw’s) and her husband’s family (the Morris’s) have both been in Greene County for generations. Her commitment and dedication to making the Clerk’s Office more accountable and more accommodating to the citizens of Greene is unchallengeable. I ask you to join me in voting for Jamie Henshaw Morris for Clerk of the Court on Tuesday, April 4th

Amb. Alton Keel, Jr.