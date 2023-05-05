The extent of censorship isn’t new

Tucker Carlson, cable TV’s most popular host, parts with Fox News, perhaps signaling demise of the only major news organization not yet totally in lock step, parroting the DNC agenda as the 2024 presidential campaign begins. Tucker’s error was truth telling about ruling oligarchies, Washington’s “uni-party”, and the characteristics of good and evil. Tucker’s noticing the progressive emperor had no clothes required immediate cancelation.

Censorship, intimidation, cancelling people not blessing the progressive narrative has deep roots, as documented in the 2008 book “Who Killed the Constitution” by Thomas Woods, Jr.. Under President Wilson, the Espionage Act (1917) and the Sedition Act (1918) were passed enabling Wilson to aggressively quash any reservations about American participation in WWI. “Conformity, the president went on, would be the only virtue, and any man who refused to conform would pay the penalty.” People got terrorized, purged and locked up.

Like today, educational institutions quickly fired any teacher or professor even hinting non-conformity. Professors were dismissed simply for “questioning the true extent of German atrocities in Belgium or even suggesting that the various peoples … all had good and bad qualities.”

Progressives continuously since 2017, have prevaricated that President Trump approved of racism, white supremacy, the KKK. Trump when pressed to comment on the Charlottesville riot, said there were good and bad people on both sides, an unassailable truth. He even specifically excluded the KKK and their ilk from the realm of good people.

At issue was possible destruction of historical statues. One side, including prominent politicians and large numbers of ordinary good citizens, was against their removal for historical reasons. Other good people claimed personal offense sufficient removal justification. But facts, reasoned disagreement and argument are never considered in “conformity”. Using Wilson’s declaration that “conformity was the only virtue”, progressives automatically launched jihad against Trump for insufficient “conformity”.

Using COVID-19 panic to advance government control, progressives demanded the only virtue to be blind conformity to the edicts of Dr. Fauci, Big Pharma, et al. Progressive governors conformed, issuing mask mandates, locking down hospitals, schools, churches, homes and non-donor businesses. Purposefully misinformed citizens conformed with barely a whimper.

Only virtually untested, experimental, but highly profitable vaccines were approved for care. Government, Bill Gates, WHO, World Economic Forum, etc. and an incurious conforming news and social media crushed non-conformity. Thousands were stripped of their livelihoods. Corporate medicine, public health agencies, universities receiving billions in NIH grants, all “conformed” for fear of career extinction. President Biden threatened and demeaned anyone not “conforming”. Forcefully suppressed was real scientific information about numerous existing inexpensive effective treatments and any thoughts of improving basic health. Also hidden was known vaccine failure to prevent acquiring or spreading COVID. All data showing high adverse reaction rates and sudden deaths are suppressed still in the “conforming” United States versus in the rest of an awakening world.

- Bert Nye