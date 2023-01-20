Letter to the editor: Thanks to Rep. Bob Good

Thanks to Representative Bob Good (R-VA5th) and other members of the Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives, there is a chance Abigail Spanberger will actually be able to do some bi-partisan work this Congress. The rules package passed by the Republicans actually allows members of committees to craft consequential focused bills that make it to the House floor for debate, amendments, and final passage.

Spanberger, and all other House members, were forced to do business under the Pelosi rules in the previous congress. Essentially all bills pertaining to issues of consequence were crafted by the leadership, donors, lobbyists and the unelected swamp bureaucracy, passed on straight party line votes in committee, sent to the House Floor under rules from the Rules Committee that only allowed perfunctory speeches from members and no amendments, followed by a straight party line vote, often from absent members voting by proxy. The House was in fact devoid of action by the members, hence their constituents were not represented.

This was blatantly true with regard to massive money bills that came from no committee work but rather a collection of disparate special interest content collated by staff and placed in bills of several thousand pages. These were then dumped on members with no debate or amendments and rapidly passed on party line votes. This practice has meant the federal government has not operated with an actual budget for many years. Under the new rules package an attempt will be made to actually budget by department, pass individual appropriations bills without huge extraneous content at the behest of donors and other special interest. Expect very aggressive attack on this process to adopt “regular order” even by Republicans like Senate leader McConnell.

Expect nearly all Democrats to continue pushing for the woke progressive agenda, but, if her pre-election supporters were right, and Spanberger was chomping at the bit to work with Republicans on legislation intended to benefit all the citizens of the district, this Congress will finally give her a chance to prove it. Watch and see. As President Reagan said of the Russians, “Trust but verify”.

Bert Nye

Stanardsville