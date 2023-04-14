To the editor,

The Electoral Board of Greene County would like to thank all voters for casting their ballots in the recent Special Election for the office of Clerk of Court for Greene County.

All polling locations were busy with voters and overall realized a turnout of over 2,400 votes or 16% county wide for this Special Election. Stanardsville precinct received an unprecedented number of voters on Election Day (12.78%) which exhausted the supply of the ballots that had been ordered. Stanardsville precinct had an overall turnout of 26% which includes Early Voting, mailed in Absentee Ballots, and Election Day votes.

Emergency ballots were supplied to the Stanardsville precinct and all voters who wished to vote were able to do so. All emergency ballots are certified prior to dissemination to a precinct. The emergency ballots were required to be hand counted so those voting with an emergency ballot placed their ballots in the secure “emergency bins”. All of the hand counted ballots were verified by three (3) different officers of election and an observer from one of the candidates was present while the votes were tabulated. Voters at each precinct also had the option to use the ADA machine (for voters with visual, hearing, and/or writing challenges) to vote. This machine produces a ballot with the voter’s choices. The ballot is then placed in the same voting machine utilized by all voters. One voter took advantage of using this system instead of the emergency ballot at the Stanardsville precinct.

The number of ballots purchased for an election is determined, in part, by past election turnout. Since there were no historical records for a court-ordered stand-alone Special Election, determining a sufficient number of ballots to order was difficult while being financially responsible. Five of the six precincts had an ample supply of ballots. Ordering one ballot for each voter would have cost the County an additional $4,150 over the cost of running the election.

We want to take this opportunity to assure all registered voters of Greene County that all voters that wanted to vote on Election Day were afforded that opportunity and all votes were tabulated in the results. Thank you to all voting participants for the large turnout and interest in the election.

Thank you,

Greene County Electoral Board and Registrar

Deborah Turck – Chair-Electoral Board

Tom Boyd – Vice-Chair – Electoral Board

Brian O’Regan- Secretary – Electoral Board

Jennifer Lewis-Fowler – Director of Elections/Registrar-Greene County