Letter to the Editor: Student loan forgiveness will add to national debt

President Biden plans to add $300B to the national debt by letting people earning up to $125K per year individually, $250K for couples, shirk their obligation to pay back college debt they freely incurred. The Wharton School at Penn University’s estimate of the overall cost of Biden’s plan is really about $1T. Real justice would force colleges guilty of price gouging to pay the loans because their advertising was fraudulent, their product defective.

Passing Obamacare in 2010 required keeping the cost, as scored by CBO, below $1T. One trick was reducing Medicare provider reimbursements by $716B from 2013-22. Another was Federal takeover of student loans, claiming loan interest revenues would offset Obamacare costs.

Borrow Federal Reserve “money” at 2.8%, make unlimited college loans at 6.8%, count 4% paper profit revenue for Obamacare. Make those student loans unforgiveable “accounts receivable” no matter how many are uncollectable. By 2022 they total over $1.2T and comprise 27% of the federal government’s total “assets” before Biden “writes them off”, by fiat, buying votes.

Obama blamed President Bush for the housing collapse from government mandated and guaranteed private sector loans called subprime home mortgages. Subprime loans are where lenders know borrowers won’t repay the loans, but are forced to make them anyway. Barney Frank (D-MA), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, demagogued those mortgages as safest investment available, a catastrophic falsehood. Republicans failed to resist effectively lest they be called racist at a minimum. “How dare heartless Republicans deny poor people and speculators unaffordable housing!” Remember the 8000 ft2 “McMansions”, with no furniture, earning 10% a year of imaginary value with nothing down?

Private sector banks wouldn’t voluntarily lend huge amounts of money to students with no collateral and with no plausible eventual income stream to repay the loan. Despite having just experienced what subprime loans did to financial institutions around the world, Democrats pretended subprime student loan interest was a safe revenue source, just to get Obamacare passed. No problem, it’s “equity”!

Colleges, using windfall revenue streams of virtually unlimited loans, escalated already rising tuition rates, many for financially worthless degrees. Amusingly, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) publicly berated some major bankers for not forgiving student loans, only to find the bankers had all been out of that business for 10 years.

Today no one cares about Obamacare funding, a drop in the bucket within $6T of other wasteful inflationary deficit spending in just two years. Biden says he’ll simply unilaterally write off these government assets without any due process, when only a year ago he and Pelosi said he had no such authority. But, the 2022 elections are near. Democrats need to buy votes even after two years of zero income from federal student loans. Modern Monetary Theory says any deficit spending is “equity”, even buying votes. Elite Democrats agree, having won that political battle in 2010.

Bert Nye, Stanardsville