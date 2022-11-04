Letter to the editor: Spanberger is the most bipartisan member of the VA delegation

Dear Editor:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for re-election in the new 7th District, saying she “has delivered for business owners, workers, and families during her time in Congress.” Our former Republican Congressman, Denver Riggleman, also endorsed her for re-election.

These significant endorsements underscore Spanberger’s bipartisanship and her vigorous efforts on behalf of farmers and business owners to grow the economy in our rural community and to protect working families.

She is ranked as the most bipartisan member of the Virginia delegation and the fifth most bipartisan in the nation. She is co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and has earned a reputation for working across the aisle to get things done for her district and the nation. She is tireless in meeting with her constituents and finding solutions to their problems, such as lowering prescription drug costs, expanding broadband, and returning more than $21 million to district taxpayers.

Farmers, please note: Spanberger is the only Virginian serving on the House Agriculture Committee and chairs the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee. She will play a key role in the debate on renewal of the omnibus Farm Bill next year, which sets the government’s agriculture and food policy for the next five years.

Spanberger also works to restore public trust in government, championing a bill to ban Members of Congress from trading individual stocks - trades often based on “insider” information gleaned from congressional briefings.

Abigail Spanberger has been a public servant her entire adult life, first as a law enforcement officer and then as a CIA operative. She has always put the people she serves first and holds herself accountable to them.

In short, Spanberger is an effective, principled, bipartisan legislator who has earned the support of all voters in the 7th Congressional District, whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent.

Roy Dye

Stanardsville