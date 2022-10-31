Letter to the editor: Spanberger is a true patriot

Editor,

Last Sunday, Greene County had the good fortune to host an event to meet our Seventh Congressional District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who spoke about her lifetime career in public service to the United States, and her determination to help her constituents—all of them, regardless of party.

While she spoke, I was moved by her faith in making government work for us—that’s what she’s been doing for the 7th Congressional District (to which Greene now belongs) for the last four years. I was reminded of the positive spirit she exuded at a meeting of Veterans for Spanberger which I attended in Fredericksburg two weeks ago. At that gathering, she delivered the most rousing, most patriotic speech that I have ever heard from anyone—and I’ve heard a lot of them in 76 years. It was rousing not just because of her words, but also because of how sincerely and passionately she meant them.

Spanberger believes in this country and believes in the possibilities for raising everyone up without tearing others down. She believes that these possibilities can be realized despite all the anger, negativity, and division festering in our politics today. She believes in moving forward and improving on America’s greatness, rather than tearing institutions down and retreating to some imagined past when America was greater than it is now.

If you really want to make things better for you and your children, you’ll vote to reelect Abigail Spanberger for Congress.

Virginia makes it easy to vote! You can vote early at the registrar’s in Stanardsville, just to make sure your voice is heard in case something gets in the way on November 8. If you must wait until November 8, make sure you vote on that day.

If you don’t vote, then you give up your right to complain about what happens next. If you don’t vote in this midterm election, everything could go sideways before we get to the Presidential election in 2024. Don’t wait! Take responsibility for the future! Vote this year, and vote for Abigail Spanberger.

Mark Heinicke

Ruckersville, Virginia