My friend Don acknowledges the process by which the House of Representatives works needed improvement, but discounts the modest progress toward regular order that was forced by Republican conservatives, giving credit instead to Rep. Spanberger who, with all the other Democrats voted against them.

That out of the way, we read the standard progressive lines about Republican heartless attacks on poor and elderly people and Trump’s tax cuts gutting the US Treasury causing deficit spending. Any serious negotiation to slow the rise of federal spending will cause massive debt increases and huge numbers of people will be denied their basic needs. We need to double the size of the IRS to collect from the 1%.

Now some facts. National debt in 2000 was $5T, eight Bush years it’s $10T, eight Obama years it’s $20T, six Trump and Biden years it’s $31.5T. The debt will continue to rise just with Biden’s radical spending passed, as it gets spent. Finish out Biden’s and Trump’s eight years and we’re approaching $40T, the magical doubling of the debt every 8 years, currently 125% of GDP.

This happened when Democrats and “moderate” Republicans discovered they could simply stop budgeting, ignore committee work. Just pass big omnibus spending bills or continuing resolutions, that always drive spending rapidly upward. Currently about 30% of spending is borrowed, so borrowing quickly hits the debt limit. No problem. It offers the chance to resurrect the demagoguery to frighten uninformed citizens to continue the process.

Anticipating House reform, the McConnel/Schumer/Pelosi cabal passed a 2000-page Omnibus bill filled with every special interest, leadership, and donor wish, no time to read it before a no debate, no amendment vote, so the claim can be made raising the debt limit is necessary to cover the cost of legislation already passed.

To foreclose debate about future spending practices, the hyperbolic canards claim “shutdown” will starve granny and cause millions of people to lose their livelihoods, and Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare, claims tax cuts caused it all. It’s like the gambler who maxes his credit card and then demands his limit be raised so he can pay his gambling debts. Maybe rehab is needed.

If raising the debt limit is delayed, the law says interest on debt, Social Security and Medicare MUST be funded, as well as the other important departments of the government during a “shutdown”. Current record high revenues continue unabated to cover all necessary payments indefinitely.

None but a few conservative Republicans care a whit that the national debt doubles every eight years, a practice that will destroy the US currency.

Bert Nye, Stanardsville