I, Brenda Compton, retired Clerk of the Greene County Circuit Court with over 30 years of experience, am writing this letter in support of Ashby L. Lamb-Gomez for the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Greene County.

Ashby started working for me in April 2015 as a deputy clerk until my retirement in July of 2019. Ashby has continued working in the Clerk's office and was recently officially appointed as the interim Clerk by Judge David B. Franzen in December of 2022.

During the time that we worked together, Ashby quickly stepped in and learned all aspects of the job. She stepped into the courtroom at times, ran the office while I was in the courtroom, and was diligent about learning all aspects of her job so as to be as knowledgeable and efficient as possible.

Ashby is and has been loyal to the Greene County residents that she has helped over her past eight years working in the Clerk’s office. Not only has she contributed to her community in a professional setting, she was born and raised in Greene County, attended William Monroe High School, served in the United States Air Force, and completed her Bachelor’s degree through Liberty University.

Ashby is the only candidate who has experience working in the Circuit Court Clerk's office and she knows how the office should be run. She is a highly intelligent, responsible, dedicated and accomplished candidate.

I am putting all of my support in Ashby and will vote for her for Clerk of the Circuit Court on April 4th, 2023. I strongly urge you to vote for her to keep our records safe, leave no interruption in operations of the Clerk’s office, and ensure that one of the most trustworthy employees I’ve ever known transitions to the official Clerk of the Circuit Court for Greene County.

Brenda M. Compton

Stanardsville, VA