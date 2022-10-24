Letter to the editor: Republicans should vote for Abigail Spanberger for Congress

Republicans should vote for Abigail Spanberger for Congress

Editor,

If you’re a Republican who understands that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen, that the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and upon law enforcement officers was an assault on democracy, that abortion and contraception are private decisions not to be legislated by politicians, and you dislike partisan gridlock in Washington, then vote for Abigail Spanberger for U.S. Congress. She has a two-term track record representing the VA 7th District, Greene County’s new congressional district, as a moderate, and she is the 5th most bipartisan member of Congress. Our former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman recently endorsed her.

Spanberger’s bi-partisan record shows she supports veterans, is tough on crime, takes measures to support jobs and strengthen the economy, and defends national security.

Spanberger co-sponsored legislation that recently became law to help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits, and other sources, receive needed health care and she’s endorsed by Veterans for Spanberger, a group of 7th District veterans formed in 2017. She helped negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will bring jobs to Virginia and help rebuild our roads, bridges, airports, and railways, and she voted for the Chips and Science Act, which will return semiconductor production to the U. S., prevent shortages of essential computer components now controlled by China, and create good-paying jobs in Virginia. She voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers prescription drug prices for seniors.

Spanberger is an experienced law enforcer who’s sponsoring, has sponsored or cosponsored bills to increase federal funding for local police departments and police wages, especially in rural or low-income areas, and to thwart cybersecurity threats. Before being elected to Congress, Spanberger worked as a Federal Agent investigating money laundering and narcotics smuggling, then collected terrorist intelligence as a C.I.A. case officer, working both at home and abroad. In the private sector, she helped American colleges and universities expand workforce opportunities for graduates and increase graduation rates. Spanberger serves on several important congressional committees: she’s the only Virginian on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, which determines farming and forestry policy and funding. She serves on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee and is vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Spanberger’s Republican opponent, Yesli Vega, if elected, intends to join the extremist, hyper-partisan Freedom Caucus, and she’s defended the January 6th insurrectionists and pledged to shut down the federal government. She’s stated that rape victims are unlikely to become pregnant and she would vote for a nationwide total ban on abortion rights. She’s stated she’d repeal the Inflation Reduction Act.

Voting to re-elect Abigail Spanberger makes sense for both Democrats and Republicans, because she serves to protect her constituents’ constitutional freedoms and our nation’s national security; she does not play partisan politics. Her vast experience as a public servant is an invaluable asset during these troubled times.

Sincerely,

Susan Roth

Stanardsville VA