Editor,

We are having a delightful spring in our beautiful county of Greene. There is much to be happy about.

The performance of our students is showing their many talents in athletics, academics, and national competitions in art, mechanics, business, and history. We must thank the skilled and dedicated teachers, librarians, and support staff who maintain their efforts despite the barriers they often face. Education needs state and federal support.

We should also appreciate the dedication of the folks at the voter Registration Office and those who manage our elections. Across the country many skilled and experienced volunteers and officers are resigning. Their jobs have become very difficult in face of the people whose agendas focus on destroying confidence in the voting system. We are fortunate to be represented by Rep. Spanburger, one of the best reps in Congress.

Many Greene residents are having a hard time coping with the current economics. We are fortunate to have Feeding Greene, SNAP, and other benefits that help people cope. Grace Church has a fantastic vegetable garden maintained by parishioners and donates produce to those most in need. The Greene Alliance of Churches (GRACE) holds their Tuesday lunches. I am optimistic, believing that those who want to weaken the government’s ability to provide a safety net will not succeed. Otherwise, many of our neighbors will suffer poorer health, greater hunger, and a meaner life.

Again, Greene is fortunate that even if Medicaid is severely cut, as some federal policymakers hope, we have the Greene Care Clinic to provide free medical care for those who can no longer afford insurance and need medical care.

Greene Commons has one of the best farmers markets in the region with fifteen or more farmers, bakers, artists, musicians bringing us treasures every Saturday. Less frequently, the entertainment stage brings great music to its free concerts.

One of our greatest institutions is our legal system. At local and state levels it continues to maintain our trust and appreciation. Our Sheriff’s department is very public-oriented. Although we have worrying information about senior judicial levels, and are especially worried about the Supreme Court, we are fortunate to have the fine judges we have. The decline of confidence in the Supreme Court is overdone and only reflects the ethics of a few justices.

There is a debate about whether the country should pay its bills. Greene is a great place, and I would hate to see it suffer from federal default on our debts or major cutbacks in the safety net that protects those who are less fortunate.

Our wonderful community shouldn’t be destroyed by extremists.

Don Pamenter, Stanardsville