Letter to the editor: On state religion

A State Religion is one that is officially endorsed by the government, and often has laws derived from a single religion’s beliefs (Theocracy). Examples of such nations are Iran (Shia Islam), Saudi Arabia (Sunni Islam), Russian Federation (Russian Orthodox), and now- thanks to the GOP- the USA (Fundamentalist Christian, predominantly Evangelicalism). Of course, this isn’t supposed to be possible in America….

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” - U.S. Constitution, 1789

Let us first acknowledge that the highly organized effort to outlaw abortion in the United States is wholly and without doubt a religious crusade. Every Constitutional, ethical, moral, common sensical, medical, scientific, philosophical, social, economic, environmental, and patriotic argument clearly supports the Human Rights of self-determination, bodily autonomy, religious liberty, personal privacy, reproductive freedom and free choice. All of them. And the religiously extreme, dangerous and completely illogical notion that PERSONS with Civil Rights and Legal Standing are created at the moment of conception, is supported by nothing at all (except the ancient decrees of a foreign church). But that hasn’t stopped the religious radicals on the highest court in the land from torching the Constitution.

“As the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion…” – Article 11, Treaty of Tripoli, 1797

From granting your Civil Right of Religious Liberty to corporations (those owned by Evangelicals anyway), to forcing taxpayers to fund religious “education”, to allowing a taxpayer-paid public official at a public event to indoctrinate public schoolchildren with his personal religious beliefs, to allowing businesses owned by Evangelicals (and pharmacists and doctors and nurses…) to discriminate against anyone they choose, to now refusing to protect the Constitutional Religious Liberty, privacy, and bodily autonomy of American women (and men), this Supreme Court has managed to not only trample the Separation of Church & State clearly spelled out by the Founding Fathers and the Constitution itself, but also demolish any semblance of integrity or evenhandedness in its proceedings. And any claim to “Originalism” is just a bad joke. No wonder the Supreme Court now enjoys the lowest level of public confidence ever.

“Erecting the 'wall of separation between church and state'... is absolutely essential in a free society.” - Thomas Jefferson on the Establishment Clause, 1802

The greatest irony of course, is that the radicals that are oppressing our religious liberty are claiming that it is all in the cause of their religious liberty. This displays such a profound misunderstanding of Liberty as to make them unfit for public office. This is not Conservatism and it is the very opposite of Libertarianism.

And they are just getting started. Want to be subject to laws restricting how you can worship God, telling you when and how you can have sex and with whom, defining who you can marry, making women- and many others- second class citizens? Again?? Vote for a Republican. They don’t have a platform, but they sure have an Agenda.

Patrick Moctezuma

Ruckersville