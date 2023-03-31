My husband, Chip, and I often tell our kids “Roots Matter.” We want them to understand why growing up in Greene’s important, how the farm and area we live in fits our family history, and why they should consider their roots and everyone that came before them when they decide what steps to take in life. We want them to follow their dreams, but we don’t want them to forget what, and who, built them…and we want to make sure they understand why we love this place and work to ensure our family’s traditions are passed on. They need to know why we care about Greene County—its people, traditions, character, and preservation of its farmland & mountain views—and why we call it “Home”.

Chip’s and my families have lived in Greene for generations. My Henshaw ancestors lived in the Dundee Road area as early as the 1800s and an early homestead is noted on a Civil War era map. We know we’re lucky to live in such a beautiful place with so many memories of time spent with family and friends.

Like we teach our kids, I was encouraged to think big when I was young…to work hard and go after my dreams. I was also shown it’s important to participate in your community as family members took part in various civic/local organizations and my dad served as a supervisor for a number of years.

Chip has also shown me how to give back through his participation in various local organizations and in being one of the organizers for Ruckersville’s Mid-Atlantic Power Festival. Though working and helping to raise our two kids has limited my available time to participate in local organizations, I assisted with the Festival throughout its lifetime. I’ve found some additional time in my schedule (now that the kids are older) and am currently a Blue Ridge Foothills Conservancy board member.

When I make a decision I stick with it. Once I decided UVA and law school were my dream, I didn’t waiver. I worked hard in my classes and participated in extracurriculars to ensure the path I wanted to take was an option. And, I kept an open mind about how my school experiences may show me the best path forward. Time I spent on law review taught me I enjoyed legal research, editing, and publishing—I knew working at LexisNexis may be a good fit. My education continued during my time there, including how to manage a team, how to look for process efficiencies/improvements, and how to track project status and assess/make necessary changes to meet tight schedules. If given the opportunity to serve as clerk, I’ll use what LexisNexis and my law education taught me to improve office processes/documentation and give support to the office team.

I appreciate your consideration in the election—please know, if selected, I’ll work hard to ensure your clerk’s office meets the community’s needs.

Jaime Henshaw Morris

Authorized by Jaime Henshaw Morris