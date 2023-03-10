Dear citizens of Greene County,

I am writing this letter to ask for your vote on April 4, 2023 for Ashby L. Lamb-Gomez as Clerk of Court. I served as your Clerk for 35 years and prior to that for 7 years as Deputy Clerk until my retirement in 2015. I know how the office is run and who has authority to do each job.

Ashby is a native of Greene County, graduated from William Monroe High School, served our Country in the Army for four years and met her husband in Germany before returning to Greene County…

Ashby began working in the Clerks office in April 2015 as Chief Deputy and on December 9, 2022 appointed Interim Clerk by Judge Worrell. As most citizens are not aware of how and who has what responsibilities, Ashby could not do some of the jobs as the Clerk was the only one who could and as the Clerk chose not to come to work for two years or even answer the phone, Ashby could not perform some of the duties. Ashby has kept this office running as best she could with the authority she had for the past two years. This included the Court as well.

Ashby has been very dedicated to her job since 2015 and especially for the past two years in the absence of the Clerk. Since her appointment in December as Interim Clerk she has been able to complete 95% of the items listed in the audit report and continues to work on the other items. The office is one person short so more job requirements are added to her. She and her staff are dedicated to serving the citizens of Greene County and will continue to do so.

I am confident Ashby Lamb-Gomez is the right person for the job of Clerk of Court and I ask for your vote on April 4, 2023 or your early vote as I and my family will give our vote for her.

Thank you,

Marie C. Durrer