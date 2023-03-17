Over the last couple of weeks, several editorial opinions have been submitted to the Greene County Record suggesting that prior experience within the clerk’s office is a must for successful assumption of the clerk role in future and continued, successful operation of the office in general. While I agree that work experience is an important consideration in the selection of any candidate for a new job, I believe that varied individual/team work experience, education, and background often result in a stronger team dynamic, better/improved processes, and general office operation improvements. While change can be scary at times, the right change is often beneficial and brings news ideas as well as possibilities.

When considering the value of work experience, I ask you to consider the value not only of experience within the clerk’s office but also the value that other education, life, and work experiences may bring to the clerk role. I decided to run for clerk of court because I feel that I have a unique set of skills that may allow me to be of service to the county and that may serve to benefit the operations of the clerk’s office in general. Importantly, I feel that my skillset will allow me to lend support and leadership to strengthen the existing clerk’s office team.

Some of the skills I’ve gained in prior roles include:

• People management experience—oversight of approximately 15 employees on average

• Project management experience—oversight and responsibility for rolling production schedules and adherence to schedule dates; allocation of resources in collaboration with other team leaders in order to meet schedules; collaboration with direct team members and other teams/departments regarding project questions, system issues, etc.

• Extensive knowledge of the legal system due to my education and work within the legal information and solutions industry

As we all consider who we believe should be the next Greene County Clerk of Court, I imagine that many of you will have varied opinions and thoughts as to what skills are most needed and important in the clerk role. Some of you will believe that change is most important due to the new insights that may be gained and the possible improvements to processes/general office operation. Some of you will believe that consistent representation from the prior clerk’s office team is most important to allow for a steady transition within the office. Both are valid opinions and I respect each of them.

My personal request is simply that everyone review and evaluate the assets that each clerk of court candidate may bring to the role, and that you base your opinion on what you personally believe to be most important. Should you want to know more about me and my campaign platform, my website can be found at morris4greeneclerk.com. I appreciate your time and consideration and encourage everyone to vote in the Special Election. Please make your voice, and your opinion, heard.

Jaime Henshaw Morris

Authorized by Jaime Henshaw Morris