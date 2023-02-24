I would like to officially announce my candidacy in the upcoming Greene County Clerk of Court special election. I was raised on a farm in Stanardsville and am a lifelong Greene County resident. My husband, Chip, and I own Fox Hill Farm (a local agricultural and excavation business) and we have two children that attend Greene County Schools. We care about our hometown and I decided to run for clerk because I want to give back to our community. I believe that my educational background and career experience fit well with the clerk’s duties and responsibilities, and that I can positively contribute to our local government if chosen to serve.

My education includes degrees from William Monroe High School, the University of Virginia, and the University of Richmond School of Law. I am a licensed attorney in Virginia, though I have chosen to retain inactive bar status as I am not a practicing attorney. Instead, I have devoted my career to working in the legal information and solutions industry.

I worked 17+ years for LexisNexis, a leading provider of legal content in the United States, where I had the opportunity to focus on legislative analysis and lead projects as well as editorial teams. My work experience includes regular evaluation and analysis of changes to State law while working to quickly/accurately deliver updates to customers for use in legal practice and government settings. I have experience with editorial processes, team management, project management, and collaboratively working with technology teams and government agencies to meet project deadlines and deliver updated legal content to customers.

I believe I can bring a new perspective to the clerk of court role and how the office can best serve our community. While I will need to learn daily operations and processes, I do understand the type of content that the public needs to access/file and I also have general court procedural knowledge.

If I am selected as the next clerk of court, I will:

• actively engage in necessary training

• collaborate with the office team to:

(1) walk through current processes and outline possible improvements/efficiencies

(2) outline possible staff training and backup opportunities as well as possible documentation gaps

(3) generate ideas as to how to better serve the public (for example, I would like to expand on the current website content so that general information is more readily available)

• create a prioritized list of action items

• investigate the requirements for clerk of court certification and take the steps necessary to pursue certification, knowing that it is a multi-layered process with several requirements that will take dedication and time to achieve

I look forward to meeting with and talking to you in the coming weeks as we prepare for the upcoming April 4th Special Election. Thank you for your time and consideration as you determine who you believe should be the next Greene County Clerk of Court.

Jaime Henshaw Morris

*Authorized by Jaime Henshaw Morris