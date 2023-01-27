Letter to the editor: In response to "Thanks to Bob Good"

In response to “Thanks to Bob Good”

As usual, the recent letter by Bert Nye, “Thanks to Bob Good” has several good points. Clearly, there are many opportunities to improve the legislative process in the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger will be a powerful force in forging sensible bi-partisan revisions.

However, the far-right Republicans, including Bob Good, are also a great threat to the country. They appear willing to plunge the country into chaos to force budget cuts, before approving payment of the country’s bills – for spending that Congress has already mandated. Rather than helping people, this will cause everyone great pain.

Failure to increase the debt ceiling could cost the economy 6 million jobs, wipe out as much as $15 trillion in household wealth, and send the unemployment rate surging, as estimated by the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. It would also increase the country’s borrowing costs by many billions and disrupt the global economy.

These radicals also propose to cut benefits for Social Security and Medicare to reduce the deficit. However, they just voted to cut funding for the IRS and its tax collection efforts, mainly aimed at high-wealth scofflaws – estimated to increase the deficit by $114 billion. We already fail to collect an estimated $600 billion owed by wealthy individuals and corporations. Do they think it makes sense to collect even less?

Mr. Good’s cadre claim they are fighting excess spending by the government. However, you never hear them mention the major tax cuts that were doled out by Presidents Bush and Trump, causing huge increases in the USA’s debt – Trump’s accounts for $2 trillion in 10 years. They claim to be for ‘working people’, but they would rather cut pensions and healthcare than tax those who can afford to pay their share. Does this make sense?

Mr. Nye claims that Democrats are “pushing for the woke progressive agenda”. Does he refer to the money spent to help people during the darkest days of the pandemic? Does he mean spending to repair bridges and roads? Does he mean efforts to counter, or prepare for, global warming? All of these seem to be hot points with Mr. Good and his radical colleagues.

No thanks, Bob Good!

Don Pamenter, Stanardsville