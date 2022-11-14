Letter to the editor: In response to teacher shortage editorial

In response to teacher shortage editorial

Why do dedicated teachers burnout quickly in a profession they were called to enter, not for big salaries, but to be of service to young rising generations? Could part be a small cohort of disruptive students openly disrespects them in class, distracts other students, and prevents teaching, but faces no effective consequences that discourage their behavior? Could it be that with “equity”, standards are abandoned and too many students are simply passed from grade to grade until they’re drop-outs or given a diploma without skills? Could it be “equity” means no homework so students can’t receive additional help from parents, tutors, outside the school building. Perhaps they’re discouraged by “equity” agendas seeking the lowest common denominator, e.g., labelling all students “advanced placement” in Charlottesville? Could it be they’re mandated to inculcate radical non-academic ideologies into all course work, against common sense and their beliefs? Could that explain why many dedicated teachers choose lessor salaries in private schools with discipline and pride in learning. Supposedly, teachers are being muzzled, desperately wanting to talk to their young students about subjects that are well beyond the developmental capabilities of the children. Some post-modern teachers are desperate to indoctrinate. Most teachers aren’t, but guidance from Richmond demands it or risk career. Could it be real politicization in schools comes from “woke” education establishments and progressives, not parents or politicians working to allow good teachers to teach academics, not be mandated to indoctrinate students with radical ideology? The writer is correct saying the education establishment bureaucracy degrades education by tying the hands of innovative teachers who would use their own skills to adapt curriculums to the individual students in front of them.