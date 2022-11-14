Letter to the editor: In response to teacher shortage editorial

In response to teacher shortage editorial
“Teacher shortage won’t be fixed by lowering bar”, editorial October 27 Greene County Record, was a mixture of insights distorted by political bias. First complaint, making it easier for people with strong content skills and even long teaching experience to become Virginia teachers today is simply an old solution recycled by Gov. Younkin. The blatant bias shows; the writer doesn’t trust teachers not recently trained in modern social engineering, calling them “lowering the bar”. You wonder whose bar is being lowered.
Moving on, the message becomes teacher shortages are caused by low pay, teacher burnout, and politicization of education. The writer leaves out very important details and, just like the national teacher unions, chooses sides between parents and woke education establishment bureaucracy. Parents interested in their children’s schooling draw particular ire.
Why do dedicated teachers burnout quickly in a profession they were called to enter, not for big salaries, but to be of service to young rising generations? Could part be a small cohort of disruptive students openly disrespects them in class, distracts other students, and prevents teaching, but faces no effective consequences that discourage their behavior? Could it be that with “equity”, standards are abandoned and too many students are simply passed from grade to grade until they’re drop-outs or given a diploma without skills? Could it be “equity” means no homework so students can’t receive additional help from parents, tutors, outside the school building. Perhaps they’re discouraged by “equity” agendas seeking the lowest common denominator, e.g., labelling all students “advanced placement” in Charlottesville? Could it be they’re mandated to inculcate radical non-academic ideologies into all course work, against common sense and their beliefs? Could that explain why many dedicated teachers choose lessor salaries in private schools with discipline and pride in learning. Supposedly, teachers are being muzzled, desperately wanting to talk to their young students about subjects that are well beyond the developmental capabilities of the children. Some post-modern teachers are desperate to indoctrinate. Most teachers aren’t, but guidance from Richmond demands it or risk career. Could it be real politicization in schools comes from “woke” education establishments and progressives, not parents or politicians working to allow good teachers to teach academics, not be mandated to indoctrinate students with radical ideology? The writer is correct saying the education establishment bureaucracy degrades education by tying the hands of innovative teachers who would use their own skills to adapt curriculums to the individual students in front of them.
Finally, a panoply of resistance to parent’s rights codified in Virginia code § 1-240.1.: “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.” The writer believes teachers should be “Shaping young minds that can see beyond their own world views, and work together with those who see the world differently.” No, that’s not a school teacher’s job. It’s the job of parents, churches, community organizations, employers, and caring neighbors, all disparaged by the woke “education” establishment the writer champions.