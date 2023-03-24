Recently, I’ve submitted editorials with a more serious take regarding the election. The clerk’s role is an important job, so it’s important you know the candidates will take the job seriously if elected. You’re likely also trying to get to know the candidates personally as you determine how to vote. I won’t be able to talk with everyone before the election, so I hope my editorials are helping you get to know me and that I’ve conveyed my work ethic.

This week, I’m taking a different approach. I’ve taken achieving my education/career goals seriously and worked hard to meet them. But, I also appreciate a good laugh and believe the most successful teams work hard to achieve goals while also knowing the value of laughter.

I majored in English and received a law degree, so I’ve read my share of serious works. Today, I’d rather read something lighter. One of my favorite authors is Rick Bragg, who writes a monthly Southern Living column. When I receive my copy, I immediately flip to the back to read his column—hoping to laugh. For anyone that does the same, my take this week is for you….

If you ride around Greene County right now there are candidate signs everywhere. All of us are trying to gain visibility…after all, who expects to vote in April?

By my guesstimate, my opponents’ signs outnumber mine a lot to 1. If signs could vote, I might as well tell everyone “Thanks for your consideration” and head home to enjoy election day doing my farm chores. Last time I checked, though, signs can’t pick themselves up, head to the polls, and vote for their candidate. So, I’ll keep campaigning and we’ll see how the election shakes out April 4th. Plus, there’s a lot more yards without signs than with them—like many elections the silent voter is key.

I decided early to only invest a certain amount of effort in signs. Seems like talking with folks and editorials may help you know me better than a sign. Many of you have likely noticed my hay bale signs. They serve a few purposes—we’re farmers and hopefully they convey that message, but they’re also portable (you might have seen some of them move to different locales recently). Plus, I believe my husband started thinking about his sign removal plan on Day 1. It’s possible he may have come up with that bale idea just to see how quickly he can remove signs starting April 4th at 7:00…it may be the Daytona of sign removal. Y’all look out for his farm truck in high gear, picking signs up and transporting them to clear the county of political signage.

I hope to visit some of my signs soon. Folks keep telling me I need a sign picture, so I’ll make that happen. Be on the lookout for fresh ideas when it comes to my campaign signage….

Jaime Henshaw Morris

Authorized by Jaime Henshaw Morris