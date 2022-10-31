Letter to the editor: Heating costs on the rise

To the editor,

Greene County households will soon notice, if they have not already done so, that home heating costs are going to join the skyrocketing costs of food and gasoline, placing an additional burden of many hundreds or even thousands of dollars on household budgets. What most do not realize, however, is that these surging prices are the direct result of sanctions imposed by western countries—led by the U.S.—on Russia.

Biden tells us that these are “Putin’s price hikes,” but that statement is ridiculous. Putin does not set the international price for oil, natural, gas, or grain. Instead, prices are determined by the global balances of supply and demand. Russia is a leading producer of these commodities, and if you restrict Russia’s output from the world market, prices are going to rise. Either the leaders of the west did not understand this, or in their zeal to punish Russia, they did not care.

The tragedy of the Ukraine conflict is that it could have been settled diplomatically on many different occasions. But western leaders were determined to have an armed NATO member on Russia’s doorstep. You may agree or disagree with this policy, but make no mistake: you are paying for it.

John Merrill

Stanardsville