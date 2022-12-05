Letter to the editor: Bipartisanship – This Year’s Election Winner in Greene County

In this year’s election, Democrats won six of Virginia’s eleven Congressional Districts while Republicans won five – a reasonable and relatively gerrymander-free outcome in politically purple Virginia. The Seventh Congressional District was one of two out of the eleven districts considered competitive just as it was when Spanberger was first elected in 2018 and won reelection in 2020. When she begins her third term in January, she’ll represent Greene County for the first time. As a representative of a competitive district, Spanberger has wisely maintained a reputation in Congress for bipartisanship. Having followed her career and campaign this fall, I believe that those Greene County residents who voted for her this year, along with the majority who didn’t, can be confident she’ll continue to maintain that much deserved reputation.