Dear Editor:

I write this letter in support of the only logical choice for Clerk of the Greene County Circuit Court – Ashby Lamb-Gomez. I have been fortunate enough to have known Ashby since she was hired as a deputy clerk for the Greene Circuit Court in 2015. Since her first day on the job, she has proven herself to be a valued and dedicated employee. Ashby is committed to turning the Greene Circuit Court around and bringing it back to the standards the citizens of Greene expect and are entitled to.

Ashby was born in Greene County and has spent the majority of her life here in our community. In 2009 she enlisted in the United States Army as a healthcare specialist, also known as a combat medic. If there are any MASH fans out there, you all know what that entails! Long, grueling hours spent administering to her fellow soldiers and their injuries. No doubt this training and experience helped mold Ashby into the woman she is today. Thank you for your service Ashby!

After leaving the Army, Ashby and her new husband and new son, returned to her hometown in Greene County, where the three of them happily reside today. In 2015 Ashby was hired as a deputy clerk in the Greene Circuit Court. While working full time and being a full time wife and mother, Ashby graduated from Liberty University, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. This was quite a juggling act for Ashby, but as usual, she excelled at all of her responsibilities and continued to work tirelessly at her position in the Clerk’s Office. Ashby took the opportunity she was offered as the main clerk in the courtroom to benefit from the expertise and knowledge of the judges who presided there during her tenure. There is an extreme amount of knowledge and humility coming from these distinguished judges and Ashby is there with ears and eyes open, eager to learn from them.

Ashby has a solid plan in place for rectifying the deficiencies that have occurred over the course of the past several years with the never present clerk. During the absence of the clerk in those days, Ashby went above and beyond her duties in trying to keep things going as they should. She was however limited in her access to certain things because she was not the clerk.

It is time to change that! Vote Ashby Lamb-Gomez for Clerk of the Circuit Court on April 4, 2023. Let’s bring back the integrity to the Clerk’s Office that we once had in the days of Marie C. Durrer and her predecessor’s!

Sharron Frazier

Dyke, VA