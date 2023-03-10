Since announcing my candidacy for clerk of court in the Greene County Record, I have had an opportunity to meet with a number of our neighbors throughout Stanardsville and Ruckersville. Last week, I was fortunate to have the chance to meet with folks in Dyke on a beautiful Spring-like weather day. My trip included stops along Rt. 810, Snow Mountain, Haneytown, and Bacon Hollow.

As this is my first time running for an elected office, I have had an opportunity to learn many new things. One thing that I know—being able to meet and talk with old friends and new acquaintances is the best part of running for an elected office. Please know that I appreciate the time each of you have given in talking with me. I have enjoyed our discussions and thank you for the chance to chat briefly regarding the upcoming Special Election on April 4th.

Should you be looking for me online, my campaign website is now live as well and can be found at www.morris4greeneclerk.com. In addition, you can find me on Facebook at Jaime Henshaw Morris for Greene Clerk. I am happy to answer any questions you may have along the way regarding the clerk’s race.

I look forward to meeting with more of our neighbors over the coming weeks as we near the upcoming April 4th Special Election. Thank you all, again, for your time and consideration as you determine who you believe should be the next Greene County Clerk of Court.

Jaime Henshaw Morris

*Authorized by Jaime Henshaw Morris