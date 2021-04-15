LETTER: To Midway District voters

It has been almost four years since I was elected to serve as your supervisor for the Midway District. I have decided to run again in the Nov. 2, 2021, election.

Our county is growing and there is a lot facing our county and I believe I have much I can offer.

I feel that I have contributed to decisions made by the supervisors in the past three-and-a-half years and I would like to continue as the Midway District supervisor for four more years. You can reach me at mdurrer@gcva.us.

I ask for your vote on Nov. 2, 2021.

Marie C. Durrer

Midway District Supervisor