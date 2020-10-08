LETTER: To help improve economy, be a responsible consumer

I hear a lot of talk about making America First and rebuilding our economy and manufacturing base. I also hear a lot of criticism of China’s unfair competitive advantages through low wages, theft of intellectual property and abuse of their workforce and environment.

There appears to be a pretty good consensus that we need to do something to restore our economic vitality.

Too often we seem to separate these sentiments from our actual purchasing behavior.

How hard do we work to explore American-made alternatives to Chinese products?

Do we let retailers know that we want American-made products?

Do we just look for the lowest price and ignore how China cheats?

Do we recognize the quality advantage of American-made products?

I recognize that, sadly, in many cases there simply are not American-made alternatives to Chinese products— that is how much our economy has deteriorated.

I also recognize that many times consumers just don’t have the money to buy anything other than the cheapest products on offer.