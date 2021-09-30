LETTER: Tina Deane is needed on Greene BOS

PLEASE NOTE: ALL letters related to the Nov. 2 election need to be submitted by Oct. 17, 2021, to news@greene-news.com. No letters will be published in the Oct. 28 issue unless a candidate must respond to a letter in the Oct. 21 issue.

We who live in Greene County appreciate its beauty and rich heritage and we understand its attraction for growth. While recognizing growth brings opportunities, we also realize it brings challenges for accommodating growth. It is those challenges that make me mindful of our need for wise and experienced leadership as we move forward in our growing county. That is why I am hopeful Tina Deane will be elected to our Board of Supervisors in November.

Tina is a person of integrity who I trust to respect and protect our heritage and values as decisions are made to accommodate growth. I trust her instincts. Tina has many years of experience growing a successful business which has respected and complimented the beauty and culture of our county while at the same time providing the county with a positive source of revenue. I trust Tina’s record of responsible commitment to hard work and common sense problem solving while growing a large business as well as during her time of dedicated civic service with First Responder Groups here in Greene.