LETTER: The tourist lodging Trojan Horse

Communities zoned residential (R-1) in Greene County are on the cusp of a nightmare scenario. Per county ordinance, R-1 properties require a special use permit (SUP) to operate as tourist lodgings (or short-term rentals like Airbnbs). Neighbors are allowed to voice their concerns at public hearings prior to any approval. Once approved, however, this SUP “goes with the property,” effectively rezoning the parcel as tourist lodging in perpetuity.
But there is a de facto back door.
Let’s apply a (not-so) make-believe scenario: the nice, retired couple next door wants to rent out a room part-time, primarily on Airbnb.com. Since they live in an R-1, they apply for the SUP, attend the requisite public hearings and are approved with no conditions after a lengthy inspection and discussion.
Then, the husband suddenly passes away and his wife decides to move in with one of her children. She sells the house, but because of the current market there’s a bidding war. There are two groups competing for the house: one is a young family with two kids in school and the other is a real estate investment firm which offers cash payment.
Who do you think wins this bidding war?
Because the SUP goes with the property, the real estate investment firm who wins now faces no public hearings, no community input and no scrutiny in order to operate their new tourist lodging. What began as secondary income for mom and pop now becomes a permanent, full time, whole house vacation rental next door—and there is nothing you can do about it.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the back door to the SUP process.
The world’s largest asset managers are invading the housing market, for both long-term and short-term rental opportunities, outpacing traditional homeownership and squeezing out buyers. These firms are looking to redistribute $120 trillion dollars, several times more than the entire wealth of the middle class and poor combined, into renting properties back to these same people. Unfortunately, this will in effect wipe out large swaths of residential neighborhoods and convert them to short-term rentals.
According to the Wall Street Journal, “one in every five houses sold is bought by someone who never moves in.”
And if the property already has an existing tourist lodging SUP, they are more likely to be snapped up by investment companies and removed from the housing market. The more transient lodging SUPs in a neighborhood, the higher the chances that neighborhood becomes a tourist destination permanently and completely.
We hear of other neighborhoods in Greene County fending off aggressive takeovers by nearby vacation rental companies. Do we want to maintain our quiet rural community, or do we want our neighborhoods to become nothing more than another tourist attraction?
By its very design, this ordinance can tear the heart out of Greene County, making it a modern-day twist on the Trojan Horse.