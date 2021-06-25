LETTER: The tourist lodging Trojan Horse

Communities zoned residential (R-1) in Greene County are on the cusp of a nightmare scenario. Per county ordinance, R-1 properties require a special use permit (SUP) to operate as tourist lodgings (or short-term rentals like Airbnbs). Neighbors are allowed to voice their concerns at public hearings prior to any approval. Once approved, however, this SUP “goes with the property,” effectively rezoning the parcel as tourist lodging in perpetuity.

But there is a de facto back door.

Let’s apply a (not-so) make-believe scenario: the nice, retired couple next door wants to rent out a room part-time, primarily on Airbnb.com. Since they live in an R-1, they apply for the SUP, attend the requisite public hearings and are approved with no conditions after a lengthy inspection and discussion.

Then, the husband suddenly passes away and his wife decides to move in with one of her children. She sells the house, but because of the current market there’s a bidding war. There are two groups competing for the house: one is a young family with two kids in school and the other is a real estate investment firm which offers cash payment.

Who do you think wins this bidding war?