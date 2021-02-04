LETTER: The country needs election investigation to heal

I first came to this conclusion when I watched in real time all of One America News Network’s broadcasts of the legislative election hearings in the contested states. Over a period of days and a span of many hours, I heard large numbers of average Americans like me testify with sworn affidavits about election irregularities they personally experienced as poll workers and volunteers. At that point, common sense convinced some of us there must be an investigation before the election certification could take place.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, planned to propose a compromise which would have involved the formation of a short-term election commission to investigate the election before it was certified. I, along with thousands of other peaceful protestors, rallied in D.C., on Jan. 6 in support of such an attempt to restore faith in our election integrity.

The horrific event caused by small groups at the Capitol Building Jan. 6 resulted in the shutdown of any congressional effort for reconciliation. Much like the Charlottesville riot in 2017, radicals from both the left and right political extremes gouged the national wound even deeper, making efforts for healing almost impossible.