LETTER: The country needs election investigation to heal

Washington, D.C., has traditionally been festive and celebratory on Inauguration Day. For the first time in our history, the transition of power took place while our capitol city was eerily locked down with barricades, fencing, razor wire and military troops [due to the ongoing threat from insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol during the ballot certification process Jan. 6]. As media broadcasted these images, many of us across America perceived this sad state of affairs to be the result of a stolen election.
This perception of a stolen election has become like a gaping wound which can only be healed with the disinfectant of sunlight and transparency. Otherwise, I firmly believe it will continue to fester and become increasingly more toxic.
After the 2016 election there was widespread belief that Russia had influenced that election. Congressional Democrats demanded an investigation. A special counsel, Robert Mueller, was appointed and an extensive investigation began which continued for almost two years. Likewise, we must now have a special counsel or a commission to forensically investigate the 2020 elections, especially in the contested states.
Honest, trustworthy elections are the foundation of our constitutional republic. I fear it will be an existential threat for our republic if we allow a widely perceived fraudulent election to stand without an extensive examination. There must be transparency involving the cause of so many seemingly closely related election irregularities. An investigation must then be followed by the formulation of election policy reform designed to restore confidence in our election process.
I first came to this conclusion when I watched in real time all of One America News Network’s broadcasts of the legislative election hearings in the contested states. Over a period of days and a span of many hours, I heard large numbers of average Americans like me testify with sworn affidavits about election irregularities they personally experienced as poll workers and volunteers. At that point, common sense convinced some of us there must be an investigation before the election certification could take place.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, planned to propose a compromise which would have involved the formation of a short-term election commission to investigate the election before it was certified. I, along with thousands of other peaceful protestors, rallied in D.C., on Jan. 6 in support of such an attempt to restore faith in our election integrity.
The horrific event caused by small groups at the Capitol Building Jan. 6 resulted in the shutdown of any congressional effort for reconciliation. Much like the Charlottesville riot in 2017, radicals from both the left and right political extremes gouged the national wound even deeper, making efforts for healing almost impossible.
In the midst of the ensuing hysteria, some of our principled congressional legislators continued to courageously stand for election integrity. Thankfully, Congressman Bob Good (R-5th) has never wavered on this issue. However, a number of congressional legislators who had promised to stand for election integrity cowardly caved after the chaos began. Unfortunately, many others have doggedly continued to be stalwarts against any pursuit of election integrity. Shamefully, our senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, stand with that last group.
We know where our representatives stand. Now, it is time for us to let all congressional legislators know where we stand. I stand for election integrity. We must protect that which is the very foundation of our republic. For national security, Congress must initiate an investigation and then formulate election policy reform to prevent the perception of a stolen election from ever happening again.
Deloris Linam
Ruckersville District