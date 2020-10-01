LETTER: The conservative dilemma

Conservatives have a major dilemma in this presidential election: will they follow their conservative principles or yield to the temptation to vote for the Trump party? The conflict is quite clear to many conservatives. In the past, they have had confidence that their president would not forsake conservative values. They would not do as this president has done:
• Block trade, using invalid reasons
• Insult our soldiers
• Ignore the health and safety of the public
• Threaten not to honor election results
• Ignore established science and facts
• Create divisions among Americans and among allies
• Ignore the constitutional authority of congress
• Ignore deficits during a healthy economy
• Accept foreign interference in elections
• Attack the free press
• Damage the environment
• Attack private companies
• Insult judges who ruled against them.
Notably, liberal presidents have similarly avoided breaking with these standards, in large part because they have represented American values rather than party values.
Dozens of notable conservatives and Republicans have made public their opposition to the president and the current Trump party. They include Colin Powell, John Kasich, John Warner, John Bolton, Christie Todd Whitman, Jim Mattis, Bill Kristol, Philip Zelikow, Christy Walton and Cindy McCain. Wikipedia lists dozens more well-known former administration officials, elected politicians, leading analysts, writers, and leaders in public service. Many conservative publications have made similar decisions, such as Scientific American breaking a 147-year tradition of not endorsing a candidate.
If democracy in America is to survive, conservatives and liberals must stand against an administration that doesn’t believe in conservative values, let alone the values of the Founding Fathers of the republic.
Vote for America.
Don Pamenter
Stanardsville
