LETTER: Thank you to the election workers for job well-done, again

The recent election was yet another example of how our Greene County election officials effectively manage authentic elections, election after election. Many of them feared the divisiveness that they, and other county officials, have faced, but nevertheless worked as honorable public servants.

We congratulate all those who won local races. We look forward to your efforts to make Greene even better. You follow some people who have provided great stewardship.

Less honorably were the actions of some local representatives of state candidates. Sadly, Republican supporters did not have full faith in their candidate and, instead, organized to remove McAuliffe signs or deface them with stickers containing the crude expression @FJB. For those who do not know it, this does not mean Friends of Joe Biden! Look it up. It is another vulgar abuse, attempting to diminish our American presidency.

Governor-elect Youngkin did not need a nasty campaign—focused on stimulating fear—to elect him. The lies used by his campaign were destructive and a slight to his accomplishments. His business record was a more honest record to campaign on, although some might not support his record of vulture capitalism. He is smart. We can only hope that he now pivots to an administration that focuses on the real needs of Virginians.