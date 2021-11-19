LETTER: Thank you to the community

I wish to thank all of you for the amazing support shown to our veterans last week as American Legion Post 128 commemorated Veterans Day. In particular:
- The unexpected, delightful drive-through “Reverse Parade” at Nathanael Greene Elementary School to honor veterans with original signs and hand-written letters of appreciation from K-5 students was really appreciated by many who experienced it, because it showed a level of caring in the school system that was a complete surprise. Thank you!
- The participants in the brief ceremony at the Stanardsville Court Square showed the interest and involvement of the entire community. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department honor guard; the WMHS marching band, which celebrated its 50th anniversary by playing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” perfectly and well; the very large number of Scouts present (Boy Scout Troop 174, Girl Scouts Troops 5002 and 573) to hand out programs and place wreaths at the monuments; the crack rifle salute performance of the ceremonial rifle squad, led by Lance Corporal Jonathon Walcutt, USMCR (member of Post 128); followed by the playing of “Taps” by Scout Josef Sjordal to honor deceased veterans; and the honoring of the late Haywood Lawson, World War II Veteran and 73-year member of Post 128. The concise, excellent speeches delivered by 58th District Del. Rob Bell and Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe. All of this was viewed by an unusually large number of veterans and their families from around the area, as well as Post 128 members who participated—on a beautiful and warm day.
- The recent issue of the Greene County Record, which came out on Veterans Day, summarized Veterans Day activities in the region this week and published in-depth articles on Post 128’s major awards ceremony recipients Doug Fargo and Joel Warren, wonderfully written by Editor Terry Beigie; more examples of the continuing exceptional coverage the Record has given to Veteran’s activities in recent years. Thank you so much to both Terry and to Kathleen Borrelli for your quality reporting on our planned events in the long term.