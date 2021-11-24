LETTER: Thank you to students for help with Unity Garden

I’d like to thank William Monroe High School Principal Katie Brunelle for allowing the Agriculture teacher Chris Jones to walk his classes over to the Comm-Unity Garden at Grace Episcopal Church on Thursday, Nov. 4. I had asked for help with spreading new hardwood and composted hardwood mulches on the pathways and planting rows in preparation for wintering.

The weather at 8 a.m. when the first class arrived was cloudy and the temperature 32 degrees. It was cold. We grumbled amicably together about having chosen the “coldest day of the year” for this cooperative endeavor. Yet the teenage students went right to work at the task at hand. They exhibited respect to us by their greetings, openness to carry on short conversations and expressions of gratefulness for anything we helped them find or for the homemade snack we served them. My husband Bert and the church’s Junior Warden Jean Byerly were delighted to recognize Youth Development Council grads: Josh, Antonio, Brandon and others.