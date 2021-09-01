LETTER: Thank you to school administrators

In the past few weeks, I have watched our county became more divided than I’ve ever witnessed. While we all may have strong feelings about issues surrounding our children, I’d like to take a moment to express gratitude for the outstanding job our teachers and administration, under the direction of Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, did during unprecedented difficult circumstances.

Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) was only one of four school divisions across the state that was able to offer in-person instruction five days a week to our kids PK-5, and remain open with no long-term shutdowns for the duration of the school year. As an employee, I had a front row seat to the massive undertaking of providing appropriate mitigation strategies to keep everyone safe. Absolutely every possible mitigation was covered, and our kids were able to stay in school. The planning and implementation of such a bold, but measured, plan has been the hallmark of my experience in Greene under the leadership of Dr. Whitmarsh. Truly, we are encouraged to create new where old systems don’t work, to think innovatively and to make learning happen for all kids. When the pandemic hit, we were perfectly poised to take on the biggest struggle of our professional lives.