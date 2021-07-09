LETTER: Thank you for the 4th!

I am writing as a citizen of Greene County to express my personal gratitude to the committee and gracious sponsors of the 4th of July festivities. This year’s event was truly special, the gathering of so many people from all ethnic groups, and ages young and old created a snapshot of what our country can and should be like.
Fellowship of community finalized with children gathering around our flag with flashlights to illuminate it as patriotic songs played, the fireworks began in spectacular display to honor our country’s birthday.
Thanks to all who made such a wonderful event possible.
Joel Warren
Stanardsville