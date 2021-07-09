 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Thank you for the 4th!
0 comments

LETTER: Thank you for the 4th!

  • 0

I am writing as a citizen of Greene County to express my personal gratitude to the committee and gracious sponsors of the 4th of July festivities. This year’s event was truly special, the gathering of so many people from all ethnic groups, and ages young and old created a snapshot of what our country can and should be like.

Fellowship of community finalized with children gathering around our flag with flashlights to illuminate it as patriotic songs played, the fireworks began in spectacular display to honor our country’s birthday.

Thanks to all who made such a wonderful event possible.

Joel Warren

Stanardsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert