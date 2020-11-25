LETTER: Thank you for food drive

I would like to extend a special thank you to Gary Shifflett with the Wrecking Crew and Shawn Hayes with Blue Ridge Cafe for a food drive held at Blue Ridge Cafe on Saturday, Nov. 14.

In its first year, this event brought in 1,479 pounds of food and $300, which can allow us to purchase 6,000 more pounds of food! This comes at a time when we are seeing many new families whose lives have been and continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

Although this has been a year full of challenges, we have been so blessed to witness the best in mankind from volunteers, donors, and the very families we serve. The gratitude, gratefulness and generosity expressed by all has warmed our hearts and kept us going. Thank you ALL for your support.

God Bless.

Rhonda Oliver

Director, Feeding Greene