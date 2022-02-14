LETTER: Teen dating violence awareness month

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It is important that teens in the community know where and how to get help for abuse.

The most common form of dating violence reported by teens is emotional abuse (JABA Teens and Risky Behavior Study, 2015). This affects a young person’s self-esteem. It can look like: putting a partner down for their looks, grades or background; making them feel guilty for saying no; pressuring them to stop meeting friends or attending activities/school; or even threatening to self-harm or commit suicide if their partner does not do what they want.

Because it does not leave a physical mark, a lot of teens do not realize that these behaviors “count” as dating violence. Preventing abuse among teenagers requires commitment and engagement from adults.

Parents, educators, and community members can support young people in the following ways:

Celebrate a teen’s progress as their goals start to take shape. Be the person in their corner, reminding them that their dreams are important.

Have conversations with them about relationships. What do they want their ideal partner to be like? What kind of behavior is a ‘deal-breaker’? If they were worried about a friend, what would they do or say?

Remind them often that they deserve to be treated with respect, no matter what.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency is one resource that offers free, evidence-based programs in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Nelson, Louisa and Fluvanna. More information on how to bring these programs into your community can be found at shelterforhelpinemergency.org.

Alex Weathersby

SHE Coordinator