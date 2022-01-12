LETTER: Streetscape facilitators deserve praise

The December 30, 2021 edition of the Greene County Record has a fine report on the streetscape improvements underway in Stanardsville. There are a few additional details that should also be noted.

This an amazing demonstration of how our community can work together to achieve something that will benefit everyone. While the VDOT grants provided much of the funding for this project, only donations by local individuals and organizations made it possible. They have provided close to $400,000, for the match that VDOT requires, and to close funding gaps caused by cost increases in the past three years. No town or county tax dollars were used for the project.

Grant awards came from the Perry Foundation, Columbia Gas, CACF, and the Walmart Foundation. The Greene County Economic Development Authority, the Tourism Council, and the Town of Stanardsville all made generous contributions. Local businesses, such as the Fried Companies, Columbia Gas, Walmart, Lydia Mountain Lodge, Noon Whistle Pottery, United Bank, Pioneer Bank, and Armstrong & Associates were also generous supporters.

However, it is the donations, large and small, of individuals that are so impressive. Among these generous folk were property owners with property taken by the new streetscape. Several donated their due compensation to the project. We have benefited from over 100 individual contributions from people who care about our historic town of Stanardsville, Greene’s County seat. We should all be very proud of this demonstration of community support.

It is also important to note that the project would never have reached this stage if it had not been for the skill, attention, and countless hours of work invested by Roy Dye, Executive Director of *STAR* and Gary Lowe, Mayor of Stanardsville.

Thank you all.

Don Pamenter , President

Stanardsville Area Revitalization (*STAR*)