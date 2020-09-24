LETTER: Stand United and vote for America

Praise God for America and President Donald Trump’s promised/kept accomplishments for our country.

The closer we get to the election, however, the more negatively charged the atmosphere. Do you want life to continue or do you want to be totally controlled by government? I love my freedom to care for others! Greene County is a wonderful place for all aspects of a family.

Now that I have moved into my senior years, I am blessed to share my love and education with other seniors. For 15 years, I have voluntarily coordinated the TRIAD programs monthly at the Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Greene County Senior Center. Five months of speakers were scheduled when COVID-19 hit. I miss seeing and being with our elite mature adult seniors. I am looking into a new delivery mode so we can all stay safe. TRIAD is schedule for the third Wednesday at 10 a.m. monthly.

Stand United; working together we can win for the American people. Vote Nov. 3 for your country, not for a party. Thank you in advance and God bless you.

Beverly Heroy

Stanardsville