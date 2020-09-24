 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Stand United and vote for America
0 comments

LETTER: Stand United and vote for America

  • 0

Praise God for America and President Donald Trump’s promised/kept accomplishments for our country.

The closer we get to the election, however, the more negatively charged the atmosphere. Do you want life to continue or do you want to be totally controlled by government? I love my freedom to care for others! Greene County is a wonderful place for all aspects of a family.

Now that I have moved into my senior years, I am blessed to share my love and education with other seniors. For 15 years, I have voluntarily coordinated the TRIAD programs monthly at the Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Greene County Senior Center. Five months of speakers were scheduled when COVID-19 hit. I miss seeing and being with our elite mature adult seniors. I am looking into a new delivery mode so we can all stay safe. TRIAD is schedule for the third Wednesday at 10 a.m. monthly.

Stand United; working together we can win for the American people. Vote Nov. 3 for your country, not for a party. Thank you in advance and God bless you.

Beverly Heroy

Stanardsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Regarding the group RISE

This group called RISE Greene County “Resist Injustice Stand and Educate” is an action-oriented group focused on building connections between …

Opinion

LETTER: Vote yes on Amendment 1

Early in-person and mail-in voting begins Friday, Sept. 18. With good reason, many voters see this election as the most consequential in their…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert