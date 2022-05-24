LETTER: Spanberger for 7th Congressional District

Greene County residents are most fortunate that redistricting puts Greene in the 7th Congressional District, represented by Abigail Spanberger. She is a true legislator, operational, effective, laboring for her constituents and the nation.

Here are three reasons why the voters of Greene County across the political spectrum should support Rep. Spanberger in this year’s election:

She works tirelessly on local issues, meeting with farmers, business owners, police officers, and is at the forefront in tackling urgent national problems, like today’s shortage of baby formula. Abigail, a former CIA officer, frequently appears on national news programs to share her expertise and perspective on a wide range of issues, ranging from the war in Ukraine to supply chain shortages.

She is a bipartisan legislator, working across the aisle to forge consensus with her colleagues. Rep. Spanberger has distinguished herself as the most bipartisan Member of Congress in Virginia for three years in a row, and one of the top five nationwide, as ranked by Georgetown University. She is a leading member of the bipartisan Problem-Solvers Caucus.

She knows that restoring the public’s trust in government is essential to preserving our democracy. Abigail initiated an effort to ban Members from trading stocks, teaming up with a Texas Republican to spearhead this bill that will help restore trust in government.

Of course, only Congress’s success in meeting the nation’s problems will restore public trust. But in this era when democracy itself is threatened, tightening congressional ethics rules is an essential first step to preserving our democratic government. Rep. Spanberger is leading that effort.

For that and many other reasons, Abigail Spanberger is a first-rate lawmaker who will represent the interests of all Greene County residents. She has earned my vote and I hope yours, whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent.

Roy A. Dye

Stanardsville