LETTER: Someone is not telling the truth

It was fascinating to read the two positions and all the shifting claims [in last week’s article, “RSA says there’s no water”]. I commend to you in any followup investigative journalism on the subject to look at the presentations made at the 2017 public meeting about the White Run project. Administrator Taylor says RSA never told Greene there was any water shortage when the large development projects were approved by the BOS in the last couple years. In 2017, Greene’s own hired engineering firm, Davenport Engineering, reported RSA’s water system was operating at near 100% capacity, would exceed capacity by substantial margins during heavy usage periods in 2017, and that the technology and equipment in place was obsolete and not used in any new project for 20 years. Projections showed normal demand would be 20% or so over capacity by the earliest time the proposed White Run Reservoir project could come on line.

Ironically, a low-income (not subsidized) housing project to be built on property adjacent to the Antiques Mall beside the Blue Ridge Cafe, with a modest number of units, was turned down by the BOS in 2018 (date from memory) on the grounds that RSA could not supply the needed water and sewer to this project right on Rt. 29. Shortly after that the BOS approved a 200 unit complex right across from Lowes.

The law requires the 50 year water supply plan be updated every 5 years. Studies done by Davenport in the early 2000’s included drilling actual test wells as a possible major source of water for Greene’s system. That approach was dismissed as impractical, unable to provide the capacity needed. I wonder what the people upset that their wells would go dry because of Sojourner’s limited number of “commercial” wells will think if, as Administrator Taylor is suggesting, Greene is considering new wells to solve the water supply problem. RSA alternately declares capacity shortage a myth, and reality.

White Run was the final engineering choice and the project gained full government approval/permitting by about 2012. Greene County BOS knew back in 2005 there was a water supply problem in the future. So someone is not telling the truth on multiple occasions.

Bert Nye

Stanardsville