LETTER: Sojourner celebrates rural community

I read with great interest Andy Murphy’s recent letter to the editor of the Greene County Record concerning his company’s proposed glamping resort off Mutton Hollow Road. I have a farm around the corner on Simmons Gap Road and, like many, have wondered what the impact of the Sojourner Resort might be on our little corner of the world.

I very much appreciate Mr. Murphy’s thoughtful response to local concerns about water resources, traffic impact, etc. It shows his company’s willingness to work constructively with the community as the project is developed.

I am writing, though, because I know some people have objected to the resort, but the more I think about it, and the promise it holds for preserving Greene County, the more I find myself in favor of it and hoping it gets approved. Accordingly, I wanted to write myself and strongly support the proposed resort.

It seems that all of us, advocates and opponents, share first and foremost a love of Greene County and especially its rural charm and natural beauty. But to my mind, we are at an important crossroads regarding our future development: we can resign ourselves to the inevitable creep of residential developments and new neighborhoods, ultimately becoming more and more of a Charlottesville suburb, or we can promote a future that embraces, celebrates and values our rural character and regional role as a gateway to nature and the (national) park. Sojourner’s proposal would place us on a path to a Greene County future that values what we value: nature, forested woodlands, rural charm, and character.

Sojourner will bring to our county many other like-minded nature lovers and rural enthusiasts. And as Mr. Murphy wrote, they are coming to enjoy the quiet, night sky and peaceful hikes in the woods, not ruin it. Sojourner has every incentive to preserve the county as it is, just as we want to preserve it. What’s more, Sojourner is an award-winning company. Its presence in the county will set a high bar in the future for high-quality, natural enjoyment of Greene County.

Growth and development is inevitable. We could preserve Greene County as is by passing onerous zoning laws that prevent any of us from doing anything on our land. No one supports that option. Embracing a plan that reflects a future that values Greene County’s rural charm and character seems to be the best way to preserve it.

Bob Meyer

Dyke