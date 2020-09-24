LETTER: Should Madison & Orange be in charge of Greene

The Sept. 17 Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board meeting began with Orange and Madison voting that the Greene County representatives would no longer be allowed to vote or even speak at RSA meetings.

Orange and Madison representatives then decided to spend $48,500, paid by Greene County RSA water customers, to hire a consultant. When asked if the board could hear from the Greene representatives before voting to spend Greene’s money, the RSA board chairman and RSA attorney stated that Greene was not allowed to be heard. Much of the rest of the meeting consisted of representatives from Orange and Madison and the RSA general manager making plans for Greene County.

RSA’s plans for Greene include spending a whole lot more money to buy property and equipment for water treatment and another water reservoir. Greene County RSA water customers have already paid for a plan that has been approved and permitted by the Army Corps of Engineers, the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ) and the Virginia Department of Health. After voting to not allow Greene to talk, representatives of Orange and Madison and RSA staff decided that the Greene County RSA water customers should pay more money to make a new plan to re-do things that Greene has already done and paid for.